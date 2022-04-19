Jamey Johnson coming to Mankato

Jamey Johnson is coming to Mankato.

The eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will perform at Vetter Stone Amphitheater with opening act Blackberry Smoke on Saturday, August 13. Tickets start at $39 plus fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

The Washington Post calls Johnson “one of the greatest country singers of our time.” He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year awards from both the CMA and ACMs. His 2009 album, “That Lonesome Song,” was certified platinum, and his 2010 double album, “The Guitar Song,” received gold certification.

Blackberry Smoke will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. The group is comprised of vocalist/lead guitarist Charlie Starr, guitarist/vocalist Paul Jackson, bassist/vocalist Richard Turner, drummer Brit Turner, and keyboardist Brandon Still. Their latest album, “You Hear Georgia,” celebrates the band’s roots and Georgia’s rich musical legacy.