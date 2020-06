(Mankato, MN) – Another summer event is on hold.

Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers, a concert scheduled at Vetter Stone Amphitheater for July 19, 2020 has been postponed until next year.

The show has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 13, 2021, the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center announced Tuesday.

MCHS Event Center says patrons should hold onto their tickets, which will be honored for the new date.