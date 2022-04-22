Janesville man accused of pointing a gun at teen

A Janesville man is accused of pointing a gun at a teenager.

Gary Francis Pfeifer, 68, was charged Thursday in Le Sueur County Court with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

A criminal complaint says the 16-year-old male victim was raccoon hunting with his 17-year-old friend and 15-year-old sister the day of the incident.

Court documents say the teens had stopped on Co Rd 5 to shoot a raccoon in a field where they had permission to hunt when Pfeifer’s truck approached and moved into their lane of traffic, trying to block their movements.

The victim told police Pfeifer followed them at a close distance into Elysian, where the teens stopped behind a bar. Pfeifer allegedly stopped behind the teen’s vehicle and exited his truck holding a rifle.

The complaint says Pfeifer and the victim met in front of Pfeifer’s truck, where Pfeifer held a rifle at his hip and pointed it at the teen. Pfeifer then allegedly said, “gosh darn right I’m going to have a gun.”

Police traced the truck’s license plate number to identify Pfeifer, who allegedly admitted to police he was the person involved in the confrontation.

The teens who were with the victim corroborated the 16-year-old’s story. The victim’s father called police to report the incident.

Pfeifer is also charged with misdemeanor dangerous weapons. He’s been summoned to appear in Le Sueur County Court.