Janesville Man Allegedly Abuses Girlfriend On Camera; Calls Responding Police His Servants

A Janesville man is facing criminal charges in Waseca County court after his girlfriend’s mother called to report abuse she’d apparently witnessed during a Snapchat call.

Thirty-two-year-old Charles Vontreal Hamilton was charged in Waseca County Court with obstructing the legal process, a gross misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police September 2 to report that Hamilton had grabbed her daughter by the back of the neck and forced her head into a door before the live Snapchat call was disconnected. The complainant told police her daughter had also sent texts that she wanted to leave, but was scared.

When police responded to Hamilton’s apartment building, he refused to speak with officers without a warrant. According to the court documents, when police returned with a warrant, they found Hamilton’s girlfriend with obvious injuries and blood her clothing and on the floor.

During the search, Hamilton told deputies several times that their job was to serve and referred to responding law enforcement as his servant. Police say Hamilton screamed loudly and refused to walk. According to the criminal complaint, police had to carry Hamilton down the stairs.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

