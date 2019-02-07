Janesville man charged with 4th DWI

(Waseca, MN) – A Janesville man has been charged with his fourth DWI.

Thirty-five-year-old Brent Charles Brady is charged with two felony counts of 1st-degree DWI and misdemeanor violation of driver’s license restrictions.

According to the criminal complaint, a concerned citizen called reported a suspicious vehicle at his home north of Elysian. The complainant said a man had knocked on his door just before 11 p.m. and asked him if the “guys from town” were there. A check of the license plate number provided by the complainant showed the registered owner of the vehicle was Brady. Deputies followed tire tracks on the roadway near Brady’s home, which ran into the oncoming lane of traffic and the shoulder of the road.

When deputies arrived at Brady’s home, they found him sleeping in the vehicle with the engine running, according to the complaint. Brady denied driving his vehicle on the road when officers woke him up, saying he had intended to jump start another vehicle on his property. Brady denied drinking at all, but admitted he did not have the ignition interlock system that he was required to use installed on the vehicle, according to court documents.

An ignition interlock device is a breathalyzer that requires a clean breath test from the operator in order to start the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Brady asked the arresting deputy if he’d ever been punched in the face, requiring the officer to call for backup.

A portable breath test put Brady’s blood alcohol content at .12 initially, but he later refused a second test at the Waseca County Jail, according to the complaint.

Brady has three previous convictions for DWI: One from Nicollet County in 2006, and two from Waseca County from 2007 and 2011.

