Janesville police investigating rash of burglaries

Janesville police are investigating a rash of burglaries that have plagued the town this week.

Police said yesterday in a social media post that there have been numerous burglaries and attempted burglaries “over the last two evenings.”

Investigators ask anyone with video surveillance or doorbell cameras to check their devices for suspicious activity between midnight and 6 a.m. on July 17 and July 18.

Police say the Lakeview Park area was hit the previous night, and any addition footage or information would be helpful.

Anyone with information or footage to share should contact the Janesville Police Department at (507) 345-5111.