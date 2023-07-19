River 105 River 105 Logo

Janesville police investigating rash of burglaries

July 19, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Janesville burglaries, July 2023

Janesville police are investigating a rash of burglaries that have plagued the town this week.

Police said yesterday in a social media post that there have been numerous burglaries and attempted burglaries “over the last two evenings.”

Janesville Police released this image of the suspected burglars, July 2023

Investigators ask anyone with video surveillance or doorbell cameras to check their devices for suspicious activity between midnight and 6 a.m. on July 17 and July 18.

Police say the Lakeview Park area was hit the previous night, and any addition footage or information would be helpful.

Janesville Police released this image of the suspected burglars, July 2023

Anyone with information or footage to share should contact the Janesville Police Department at (507) 345-5111.

Recent Posts