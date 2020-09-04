Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton changes high school learning model

(Janesville, MN) – Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Schools announced Thursday that the district’s high school students would begin the year in distance learning.

The change was made after a weekly case rate report from the Minnesota Department of Health showed Waseca County’s infections per 10,000 residents had increased from 22 to 38 in one week.

Waseca was one of three Minnesota counties with case rates between 30 and 49. Guidance from MDH says counties with cases rates in that range should opt for hybrid learning for elementary students, and distance learning for secondary students.

JWP students in grades 7 to 12 will start with distance learning; students in Pre-Kindergarten through 6th grade will use a hybrid learning model, which is a combination of distance and in-person learning.

Classes at JWP are scheduled to begin Sept 8.