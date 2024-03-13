Janesville woman charged in crash that left child seriously injured

A woman has been charged in connection to a crash that left a child seriously injured last summer.

Rebecca Ann Ahlman, 43, is accused of missing a stop sign, leading to the July 29 crash in South Bend Township. Her 6-year-old passenger was seriously injured in the collision and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to a state patrol crash report that was released the same day.

A criminal complaint says Ahlman was northbound on Co Rd 33 when she failed to stop her Ford Explorer at the posted stop sign. A pickup truck traveling on Co Rd 90 – which had the right of way – then hit Ahlman’s Explorer.

First responders arrived at the scene to find Alhmann’s SUV in the ditch with heavy damage. The child was transported via air care with “possible serious injuries,” according to the complaint.

Ahlman told investigators she thought the other vehicle had a stop sign and she did not.

Witnesses told police they had seen Ahlman drive through the intersection without first stopping.

The complaint says phone records showed an outgoing text message sent from Ahlman’s phone at 3:02 p.m., followed by a call to 911 after the 3:09 p.m. crash.

Ahlman faces two misdemeanor traffic charges in Blue Earth County Court for failing to stop at stop signs/lines at a highway entrance and failing to stop at a stop sign. She’s been summoned to appear in court.