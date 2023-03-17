Janitor assaulted, possibly robbed while salting senior living sidewalk

Police say a maintenance worker was assaulted with a piece of wood, then possibly robbed as he was salting sidewalks at a senior living facility Thursday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at 413 N 4th St, the Gus Johnson Plaza, which is an apartment building for seniors and low-income adults with disabilities.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Commander Justin Neumann said the 56-year-old worker was spreading salt on the sidewalks when he was approached by two men who struck him on the back of the head with a piece of wood.

Neumann said the victim fought back and punched one of the suspects and they ran away. The victim later noticed his wallet was missing.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital for pain in his head and a swollen hand, according to Neumann.

The victim described the suspects as two black men. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and an investigation into the suspects’ identities will continue.