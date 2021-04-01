Jeff Brand announces bid for state house

Former representative Jeff Brand announced that he will try to win back his District 19A seat in the Minnesota House.

Brand was in his first term when he lost his re-election bid to Susan Akland in 2020 by just 108 votes.

In a press release announcing his campaign, Brand touted his work with MnDOT on the Highway 14 project and his efforts to secure funding for farm safety as achievements during his time with the legislature.

Brand said in the release that he was “discouraged” by the actions of Akland during her first months in office.

“Within her first month of serving in office, she attended a Storm the Capitol Rally, signed onto a bill to restrict voting rights in Minnesota, and voted against a plan to lower prescription drug pricing,” says the release. “I don’t believe these actions represent what southern Minnesotans want or deserve.”

The 2022 election is on Tuesday, November 8.