Jeff Passolt Retiring After 23 Years as Fox 9 News Anchor

Veteran anchor Jeff Passolt is calling it a career at Fox 9.

After 23 years at the anchor desk, Passolt is retiring, the Twin Cities TV station announced Thursday. Passolt has anchored the evening news for all 23 years since arriving at Fox 9 in May 1996.

“Earlier this year I realized I’d never catch Mark Rosen’s 50 years in the broadcast media business, not to mention Tom Barnard, Charley Walters, Pat Reusse, Joe Soucheray and the legendary Sid Hartman,” Passolt said in a statement.

“So after about 39 years I figured it’s someone else’s turn. Thank you to all who’ve invited me into their homes all these years and for helping a Minnesota kid make good. I couldn’t have done it without very talented co-workers and the support from the public.”

Passolt’s last day at Fox 9 is Sunday, May 5.

It’s not yet clear who will replace Passolt on the anchor desk.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Photo: fox9.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook