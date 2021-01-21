Jeffers teen injured in Highway 14 rollover crash

A Jeffers team was injured in a rollover crash east of Lamberton Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 14 east of Lamberton in Redwood Country at 8:31 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report says Allison Renae Gruber, 17, was eastbound on Highway 14 when her Pontiac G6 lost control and rolled.

Gruber was transported to the Redwood Area Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gruber was wearing her seatbelt, according to the crash report.