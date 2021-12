A teenager was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Windom Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Highway 71 was snow and ice-covered when a northbound Ford Ranger left the roadway and rolled in Amboy Township, at about 10:16 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, Ella Rebecca Nickel, 17, of Jeffers, was transported to Windom Area Health with non-life threatening injuries. Nickel was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.