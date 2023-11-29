Jets Begin Aaron Rodgers’ 21-Day Practice Window

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets opened the 21-day practice window for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The move Wednesday is the next step in the four-time NFL MVP’s rehabilitation from a torn Achilles tendon.

Coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers, who turns 40 on Saturday, was cleared for some football activities but will be limited at practice and isn’t cleared for contact.

Saleh emphasized it’s not necessarily a signal Rodgers will play again this season as much as it is the next step of the quarterback’s rehabilitation process.

At the end of the 21-day period, the Jets will decide whether to activate him or he’ll spend the rest of this season on injured reserve.