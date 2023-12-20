Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Activated From IR As Next Step In Rehab, But He Won’t Play Again Until Next Season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is being activated from the injured reserve list but the quarterback won’t play again this season for the New York Jets.

Coach Robert Saleh said the move Wednesday is merely the next step in Rodgers’ rehabilitation from a torn left Achilles tendon.

The Jets had until Wednesday to activate Rodgers or he would revert back to IR for the rest of the season.

The four-time NFL MVP’s 21-day practice window began Nov. 29. Saleh said the Jets have flexibility, so they could add Rodgers to their 53-man active roster.