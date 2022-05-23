Jif Peanut Butter recalled due to Salmonella concerns

J. M. Smucker Co. is voluntarily recalling select Jif peanut butter products sold in the U.S. and in Canada due to potential salmonella contamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration say they are investigating reports of at least 14 people who have become sick from the products across 12 states, while two were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The recalled peanut butter products have been distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. States reporting salmonella cases are Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

J.M. Smucker Company says that the recall affects different types of its products including creamy & crunch peanut butter, to-go packs of peanut butter, and more.

Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. The lot codes can be found below a series of numbers below the”best-if-used by” date on the label.