Jillian Michaels Slams the Keto Diet: ‘Why Would Anyone Think This Is a Good Idea?’

Sorry keto dieters — Jillian Michaels is not a fan.

While the high-fat, no-carb eating plan is the current craze around the U.S. with people like Jenna Jameson and Halle Berry swearing by it, the longtime trainer said that it’s a “bad plan.”

“I don’t understand. Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea?” Michaels, 44, said in a video for Women’s Health, and she goes on to imitate a keto creator. “‘You know what we need to do? All fat and animal protein!’ No! Bad plan. For a million reasons.”

The mom of two said that the keto diet deprives your body of essential nutrients.

“Your cells, your macro molecules, are literally made up of protein, fat, carbohydrates, nucleic acids. When you do not eat one of the three macro nutrients — those three things I just mentioned — you’re starving yourselves,” she said. “Those macro nutrients serve a very important purpose for your overall health and wellbeing. Each and every one of them.”

Instead, Michaels said, it’s best to eat a well-rounded diet.

“You don’t eat processed sugar, you don’t eat processed grains, and to make a very long story short: avoid the keto diet,” she said. “Common sense. Balanced diet is key.”

