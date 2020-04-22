Jim Beam-Flavored Coffee Will Add Excitement to Your Mornings

Whiskey and coffee enthusiasts are about to have a field day: Jim Beam-flavored coffee exists. Yes, the popular bourbon whiskey maker has a line of coffee that’ll make your morning cup of caffeine more exhilarating (or just give a nice lil pop to dessert, for all of the after-dinner coffee drinkers out there).

The Instagram account @dadbodsnacks , which is run by a Midwest dad named John, came across the bourbon ground coffee on Walmart’s website. It comes in five flavors including bourbon vanilla, cinnamon stick, spiced honey, signature dark roast, and original. Depending on what flavor you want, 12-ounce bags cost around $9-to-$11. Each flavor is also available in K-cup form or individual serving packets on Walmart’s website .

Source: delish.com