‘Jim Crow in Blue Earth County’ presentation at historical society this weekend

The Blue Earth County Historical Society will host a presentation this weekend about the history of Jim Crow in the county.

“Jim Crow in Blue Earth County: Researching Housing Discrimination in Mankato’s History,” will be held Saturday, February 18 at 1 p.m. There is no cost to attend.

Dr. Angela Jill Cooley and history major Olivia Johnson, both of Minnesota State University, Mankato, will discuss the Mapping Mankato project to document racial discrimination in Mankato, where it existed, and what form it took.

The women will explain their research and the contemporary impacts of Jim Crow.

The historical society says the community project helps shed light on an “unfortunate and little-known aspect” of Blue Earth County’s history.