Jim Gaffigan, Diana Ross announced for Minnesota State Fair

Comedian Jim Gaffigan and music legend Diana Ross will perform the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair this year.

Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour is set for Tuesday, August 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets range in price from $39 to $94 for reserved seating. Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He recently released his ninth stand-up special, “Comedy Monster” on Netflix.

Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7 will take the Grandstand stage on Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34 to $60. Ross’ career has spanned more than 50 years; she is considered the most successful recording artist and entertainer of all time.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday morning on Etix, or by calling (800) 514-3849.

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair is will run from August 25 through Labor Day.