Jim Hagedorn hosting Watonwan County Town Hall

(Madelia, MN) – Congressman Jim Hagedorn will host a town hall in Watonwan County next week.

The Republican representative will be at Madelia High School auditorium on Wednesday, October 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hagedorn’s appearance is part of a 21-county town hall event tour. Watonwan County residents and constituents of Minnesota’s First Congressional District are invited to attend.

The release says local county attendees who present valid government-issued identification will receive priority to ask questions. Residents of other First District counties will be addressed as time permits.

