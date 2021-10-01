      Weather Alert

Southern Minnesota Christmas Festival Presents: Jingle + Mingle

Join Us For The Toys For Tots Kick-Off Event At Courtyard By Marriot For Festive Fare, Holiday Demonstrations, Vendors, And Entertainment.  The Event Will Be From 6pm To 9pm

Tickets Go On Sale October 4th. Tickets Are $20 And Include Appetizers And A Glass Of Sparkling Wine. (Must Be 21).

November 19 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Courtyard by Marriot
901 Raintree Road
Mankato, MN United States
