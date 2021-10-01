Weather Alert
Shows
Contests
Local News
Photos
mankatomoneysaver.com
Weather Forecast
School Closings
Station Events
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Featured
Station Events
Jingle + Mingle
Oct 1, 2021 @ 7:51am
Southern Minnesota Christmas Festival Presents: Jingle + Mingle
Join Us For The Toys For Tots Kick-Off Event At Courtyard By Marriot For Festive Fare, Holiday Demonstrations, Vendors, And Entertainment. The Event Will Be From 6pm To 9pm
Tickets Go On Sale October 4th. Tickets Are $20 And Include Appetizers And A Glass Of Sparkling Wine. (Must Be 21).
November 19 @ 6:00 pm
–
9:00 pm
Courtyard by Marriot
901 Raintree Road
Mankato
,
MN
United States
Website
Recent Posts
California Pushes 1st US Vaccine Mandate For Schoolchildren
4 hours ago
Victim of suspected fatal overdose in North Mankato identified
5 hours ago
COVID deaths reported in Blue Earth, Faribault counties
6 hours ago
Shows
Contests
Local News
Photos
mankatomoneysaver.com
Weather Forecast
School Closings
Station Events
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On