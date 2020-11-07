Shows
Contests
Local News
Photos
mankatomoneysaver.com
Weather Forecast
School Closings
Station Events
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Local News
Joe Biden elected president of the United States
Nov 7, 2020 @ 10:28am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden elected president of the United States.
Recent Posts
Joe Biden elected president of the United States
4 hours ago
As Pennsylvania Focus Intensifies, Biden Gets Closer To Win
5 hours ago
The Count Goes On With Biden On The Cusp of Presidency
20 hours ago
Hooray!
Mankato's Greatest Hits
Shows
Contests
Local News
Photos
mankatomoneysaver.com
Weather Forecast
School Closings
Station Events
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL