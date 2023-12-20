John Kind named interim leader of Greater Mankato Growth

Greater Mankato Growth has named John Kind as interim leader of the organization.

Kind has been appointed by GMG as the board commences a search for a new president and CEO. Jessica Beyer, the current leader, announced in late October she would be stepping away from her position at the end of the year.

Kind was most recently the executive director of the Mankato Family YMCA from 2009 until his retirement last year.

“John’s extensive experience leading a local non-profit, along with his business experience, positions him well to lead GMG during this interim period.”

Kind will begin in his role on January 2.