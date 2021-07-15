Johnson & Johnson recalling sunscreen products

Johnson & Johnson is recalling five sunscreen products after benzene was found in samples.

The issue was discovered during internal testing when some samples identified low levels of benzene, according to the New Jersey-based company. The recall is voluntary.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, which could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure.

The recalled product includes Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreens, specifically:

Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen

Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

Consumers should throw away the affected products and discontinue use. For questions, or to request a refund, call J & J customer service at 800-458-1673.

“While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products,” the company said in a statement.

The matter will continue to be investigated.