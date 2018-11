The Southern Minnesota Christmas Festival is a family event featuring holiday entertainment, kids crafts and activities, photos with Santa, trolley rides and vendor booths! Admission is free but this event is part of the kick-off for the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots campaign. If you are able, we invite you to bring a new, unwrapped toy donation.

If you are interested in having a vendor booth please call 507-345-4646 or email kathy.varva@alphamediausa.com