Judge Allows Prince Harry’s Snooping Lawsuit Against Publisher Of The Sun Tabloid To Go To Trial

LONDON (AP) — A London judge has allowed Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him.

Justice Timothy Fancourt says the Duke of Sussex can take his claims to trial on allegations News Group Newspapers used investigators and deception to unlawfully gather information on him.

But the judge has sided with the publisher in rejecting his phone hacking claims.

News Group has argued the lawsuit should be thrown out because the claims were brought after the six-year deadline expired.

The judge says Harry knew enough about phone hacking claims that he could have sued sooner.