Judge blocks Minnesota bar from reopening; other rules ease

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has blocked a Minnesota tavern owner from reopening his chain in violation of a state order that bars and restaurants must remain closed to sit-down customers to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Stearns County judge issued the temporary restraining order Monday at the request of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on a day when many other businesses were allowed to reopen for the first time in weeks.

Kris Schiffler had planned to reopen Shady’s Hometown Tavern in Albany at noon. But Schiffler used a bullhorn to tell the crowd that he’d been forced to stay closed.