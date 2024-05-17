Judge Considers Dismissing Indictment Against Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film "Rust" on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge is considering whether to dismiss a grand jury indictment against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting on the set of the Western movie “Rust.”

A court hearing is scheduled for Friday on the motion to dismiss the case.

Defense attorneys for Baldwin accuse prosecutors of unfair maneuvers at grand jury proceedings to divert attention away from exculpatory evidence and witnesses.

A grand jury indictment in January charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a movie ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe in October 2021.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.