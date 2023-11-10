Judge Declines To Push Back Former President Trump’s Classified Documents Trial But Postpones Other Deadlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has declined for now to postpone former President Donald Trump’s classified documents trial. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon pushed back several pretrial deadlines in a ruling Friday but left the May 2024 trial date intact.

Trump faces four criminal cases unfolding in different cities as he seeks to reclaim the White House next year.

The Florida felony charges accuse the Republican ex-president of illegally retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and hiding them from government investigators.

Trump denies wrongdoing.