Judge Denies Former President Trump’s Request To Recuse Herself In Federal Election Subversion Case

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan says she won’t recuse herself from Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case in Washington.

Chutkan rejects the Republican ex-president’s claims her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.

Chutkan said in her written decision Wednesday she sees no reason to step aside in the case scheduled for trial in March that accuses Trump of scheming to overturn his election loss.

Trump denies any wrongdoing in the case.

Chutkan was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama and was randomly assigned to Trump’s case.

Chutkan has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.