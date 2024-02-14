River 105 River 105 Logo

Judge To Consider Whether To Remove District Attorney Fani Willis From Georgia Election Case

February 14, 2024 11:48AM CST
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during an Associated Press interview on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Atlanta. The Georgia state Senate voted on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, to create a special committee to investigate Willis, with Republicans claiming she has personally benefitted from improperly conveying public money to special prosecutor Nathan Wade. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has scheduled a hearing on a motion to bar Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from continuing to pursue her election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.

That hearing is slated for Thursday.

A defense attorney in the case argued in a court filing last month that a romantic relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade disqualifies them both.

The filing says Willis personally benefited from the prosecution when Wade paid for vacations for the pair, creating a conflict of interest.

Willis has acknowledged the relationship but has said it has no bearing on the serious criminal charges against Trump and others.

