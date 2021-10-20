Judge won’t lower bail in case of apparent road-rage killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has refused to lower bail for a Chicago man accused of fatally shooting a Twin Cities man on a Minnesota highway after an apparent road-rage incident.

Jamal L. Smith is being held on a $3.5 million bond in connection with the July death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton. Investigators have said Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his son home from a baseball game in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth.

Defense attorney Emmett Donnelly complained that Smith’s bail is more than three times that of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Prosecutors said the 33-year-old Smith is not only a risk to flee but is a danger to the public. Smith is charged with first- and second-degree murder.