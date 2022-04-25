Judge’s retirement will create vacancy in Minnnesota’s Fifth Judicial District

A new vacancy will be created in Minnesota’s Fifth Judicial District upon the retirement of a current judge.

Blue Earth County District Court Judge Kurt D. Johnson will retire, according to a release from Governor Tim Walz’s office. His replacement will be chambered in Mankato.

The application process is now open for the vacancy. The Commission on Judicial Selection is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench. The Commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health, judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service.

Applications can be requested via email. Application materials are due on Friday, May 13. The Commission expects to hold interviews in early June.