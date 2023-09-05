A funeral service for Judith Vivian Schultz, 80, will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sanborn, MN beginning at 10:00 a.m. A public visitation will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Sunset Funeral Home in Wabasso, MN from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday morning at Trinity Lutheran Church from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 .m. Following the funeral service a luncheon will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at the Redwood Falls City Cemetery Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

Judith Vivian (Bergstrom) Schultz was born on April 24th, 1943, in Wabasso, MN to Victor and Hazel Bergstrom of Wabasso, MN. She was welcomed to the world by 4 brothers and 5 sisters. Later she became a big sister to 3 brothers.

As a teenager, Judy sewed for several ladies in town with a sister. She graduated from Wabasso High School in 1961.

She married Ronald David Panitzke in Iowa on November 10, 1962. They had one son, Randall. Judy and Ron resided in Redwood Falls, Sanborn, and eventually settled in Wabasso in 1969. Judy had an upholstery business and helped Ron in his automotive business, detailing cars. She began working in the Wabasso State Bank in 1969. Judy retired from the Wabasso State Bank after 32 years.

After Ron passed away, Judy married Robert Schultz on December 30th, 1989, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wabasso, MN. They resided on the Schultz family farm in Walnut Grove. Judy and Bob built a new home on the farm site shortly after they married. She spent many hours helping Bob with the finishing work. She was meticulous in everything she did. Judy loved to travel. She and Bob went to the Grand Tetons, Branson Missouri, Glacier National Park and Calgary Canada. She enjoyed her many trips to WA to visit Randy and her three grandchildren.

Judy died on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. She is survived by her loving husband Robert Schultz; son Randall Panitzke and his wife Sara; stepdaughter Roberta and husband Tom Fournier, and stepson Bruce and his wife Kathy; step daughter in-law Kathy Schultz; grandson Skylar Panitzke (Jessica); Jordyn (Jonathan) Santiago; Dayna (Justan) Larson; great grandchildren Olivia, William, and Lincoln (Skylar), and Bentley (Jordyn); step grandchildren Nickie Johnson (Cory), Jessica Fleming (Jamie). Trevor Schultz (Tamara); Megan Schultz; step great grandchildren Clay, Angel, Kya, Cory, Blayze; brothers Duke (Diane), Butch, Doug (Connie), Chet (Tillie), Bob; sisters, Norrie, Betty, and Lois; brother-in-law Jerome Panitzke (Karen), Dorothy Reiner (Glen), Virgil Panitzke (Melva), Margie Wellner, and Mae Wenner (Bernie) as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Hazel, her late husband Ronald Panitzke, her brothers Eugene and Jake, and sisters Arlene and Loraine, and a stepson Kevin Schultz.

Arrangements with

Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association

Wabasso, Minnesota

