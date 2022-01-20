June 13 date set for state trial for 3 cops in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has been rescheduled for June 13, after both the defense and prosecutors requested a postponement. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao face charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.

Their trial was supposed to start March 7, but both sides sought a delay because the three officers are about to begin a federal trial on allegations that they violated Floyd’s civil rights while acting under government authority.

Their federal trial starts Thursday with jury selection. Their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, was already convicted of state murder and manslaughter and has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.