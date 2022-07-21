Jurors at impasse on 1 charge in Minnesota road-rage killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury deliberating the case of a Chicago man accused of fatally shooting a Minnesota man in an apparent road-rage incident say they cannot reach a consensus on a first-degree murder charge.

Jurors told a judge Wednesday they have reached a unanimous agreement on two other counts against 34-year-old Jamal Smith, accused in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal.

Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his son home from a baseball game on Highway 169 in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth.

Judge Nicole Engisch told jurors to return to the deliberation room and find agreement on the first-degree murder count. She added that she was not trying to rush or pressure them.