Jury convicts man in 2020 fatal crash near Courtland that took North Mankato man’s life

A jury has convicted a Chaska man in a fatal crash near Courtland that took the life of a North Mankato man.

Steven Paul Hess, 38, was found guilty on charges of criminal vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Aaron Lloyd, 23, died in the January 21, 2020, head-on collision on Highway 14.

Hess’s sentencing is scheduled for October 31.

Witnesses told investigators Hess appeared to be passing other vehicles in a no-passing zone on Highway 14 when he hit Lloyd’s car head-on. A criminal complaint says Hess admitted to investigators he had used methamphetamine three days prior to the crash and said he hadn’t recently slept. A blood sample confirmed Hess had amphetamines and methamphetamines in his system at the time of the crash.

Hess was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

Court records show Hess has at least two previous convictions for driving after suspension. He also has a felony 3rd-degree drug possession conviction.