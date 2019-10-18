Jury convicts man of stalking Sioux Falls mayor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of stalking the Sioux Falls mayor.

The Minnehaha County jury convicted 58-year-old Christopher Bruce after deliberating nearly three hours Wednesday.

Bruce declined to comment after his conviction. He faces up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Mayor Paul TenHaken told the Argus Leader he is satisfied with the verdict.

Bruce was accused of sending a series of threatening emails to TenHaken between November 2018 and June 2019.

Bruce told jurors Tuesday the emails were not threats of violence. TenHaken testified that of the hundreds of emails he’s received from members of the public since taking office in May 2018, only Bruce’s have referenced firearms and his family members, who include his parents in Worthington, Minnesota.

(Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com)

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © the Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)