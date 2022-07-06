Jury Finds Man Guilty In Murder Of Rapper Nipsey Hussle

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Summary: Jurors have found a 32-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder for the 2019 fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The Los Angeles County jury reached its verdict in the trial of Eric R. Holder on Wednesday.

The verdict brings an end to a legal saga that has lasted more than three years and a trial that was often delayed because of the pandemic.

Holder and Hussle had known each other for years when a chance meeting outside the Grammy-winning rapper’s Los Angeles clothing store led to the shooting, and his death.