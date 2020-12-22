Just in the St. Nick of time? Pre-Christmas snow possible in the region

If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, you just may get your wish at the eleventh hour.

The National Weather Service says big changes are coming in the forecast Wednesday, just two days before Christmas. A winter storm watch has been issued for much of the state, although Blue Earth, Nicollet, and the surrounding counties were not included in the watch.

In Mankato, the forecast for Wednesday starts off with morning rain that will turn to snow in the afternoon. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible, according to the NWS forecast.

It’s not only snow blowing in with the holiday. Winds will pick up Tuesday night, continuing into Wednesday and beyond. Patchy, blowing snow could cause visibility issues for holiday travelers. In Mankato, winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour, while folks to the west can anticipate even stronger gusts.

Temps are also expected to drop Wednesday, with the expected high of 33 degrees dropping throughout the day to 13 degrees. It will feel much colder, however, as wind chill values in the region are predicted to tank out at -23.

The National Weather Service recommends holiday travelers keeping a close watch for forecast updates as the weather system progresses.