Just Plane Krazy for Krispy Kreme

A Massachusetts man recently went to great lengths, and heights, to satisfy a food craving. The man, named Chase, is a huge Krispy Kreme fan, and he decided he needed to chase down a few dozen glazed doughnuts. He did a quick search online to find the nearest location and was disappointed to see that it was 75 miles away in Connecticut. So, Chase, who lives in a state with more than 1,000 Dunkin’ locations, got on a small plane and flew 75 miles to Krispy Kreme where he bought 51 glazed doughnuts. He then flew home and put them all in his freezer so he’d have some for a while. At the end of the day, his doughnut run cost him about $500.