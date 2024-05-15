Just Too Truckin’ Big

Americans love trucks, and the bigger the better, right? Well, not necessarily. According to a new YouGov poll, nearly half of Americans (47%) say they drive a pickup truck, but many of them believe that trucks have gotten too big. Of the people who were polled, which included pickup truck drivers and those who don’t drive trucks, 41% said they are concerned that trucks “have become too large in recent years.” They may have a good point. A Bloomberg study found that trucks, on average, are 1,300 pounds heavier than they were back in 1990. The poll also found that half of all drivers believe trucks “consume too much fuel” or “are bad for the environment.” When it comes to safety, 68% of truck drivers believe trucks are safer, compared to 45% of non-truck drivers.