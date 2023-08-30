Juvenile charged for multiple incidents in North Mankato

A juvenile is facing charges in connection with multiple incidents that occurred in North Mankato.

The 14-year-old male was charged in Nicollet County District Court with one court each of burglary tool possession, motor vehicle theft, driving without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, according to a news release from North Mankato Police.

Investigators say the charges clear several cases that were investigated this summer.

Police are urging the public to secure their property and report suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.

“Almost 100% of instances of theft, or people rifling through vehicles, are the result of vehicles being left unlocked and/or valuables being left in plain sight,” says Chief of Police Ross Gullickson. “We cannot stress enough the importance of locking your property.”