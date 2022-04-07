Juvenile charged in Windom school bomb threat

A juvenile has been charged in a bomb threat at Windom Area Schools earlier this week.

The Windom Police Department says a boy has been charged with Terroristic Threats – Explosives/Incendiary Device in connection to the Monday incident.

Windom Area School officials alerted police shortly after the school day started on April 4 of a potential bomb threat. Students and staff from the district were sheltered in place before police arrived to facilitate an evacuation from the middle and high school buildings.

Police say no explosive devices were found. Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.