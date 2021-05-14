Juvenile detox escapee leads police on high speed pursuit in stolen vehicle

A juvenile who escaped from a detox center in New Ulm was eventually taken into custody after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The chain of events began when the 17-year-old boy escaped the Brown County Evaluation Center in New Ulm, according to Sgt Aaron Lewandowsi with the New Ulm Police Department.

Lewandowski said the juvenile fled the detox center on foot, then stole a white Ford F-150 pickup from the Anytime Fitness parking lot.

The pursuit began near 20th South St at 6:23 p.m. According to Lewandowski, the teen led the police on a chase in New Ulm, left the city, then re-entered town before fleeing to Highway 68, just south of New Ulm.

Lewandowski confirmed speeds reached up to 72 miles per hour on Broadway and 98 miles per hour on the highway.

The chase was terminated at 6:35 p.m. as the suspect fled into Blue Earth County, where he was eventually arrested, then transferred to Prairie Lakes juvenile facility.

