Juvenile driver injured in hit-and-run crash in Faribault County

A driver was injured after a hit-and-run crash in Faribault County Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Co Rd 16 and Co Rd 5.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were en route to the crash site when dispatch informed them that one of the vehicles involved had fled the scene.

Deputies arrived to find a vehicle driven by a juvenile who had remained at the scene, and debris from another vehicle.

The second vehicle involved was later located in Blue Earth, according to a press release.

The male juvenile driver was transported to United Hospital District in Blue Earth with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.