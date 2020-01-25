Juvenile missing since July found living with 45-year-old man

Madison Hjermstad

(Blue Earth, MN) – A juvenile missing since July 2019 was found living with a man at a Minnesota Lake home.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension regarding missing 17-year-old Madison Virginia Hjermstad.

Hjermstad was believed to be living in a home at 502 Grove Street, belonging to Robert Delbert Sargent, 45, according to a release from the department.

The release says deputies surveilled the home for several hours until a female matching Hjermstad’s description opened the door and went back inside. A warrant was issued and Hjermstand was taken into protective custody, according to the release.