Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office clarifies it had nothing to do with apparent support for Confederate flag

On Monday afternoon, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office clarified concerns from the public that a Sheriff’s Office vehicle had been used for an apparent show of support for the Confederate flag earlier at the county fair.

A photo posted by a member of the public showed a Sheriff’s Office vehicle displaying a “stars-and-bars” Confederate flag, with the question: “How are the many Black & Brown families who live there supposed to get a fair chance & feel safe when this is proudly displayed by the same folks we’re supposed to trust to protect us?”

In response, Sheriff Eric Holien posted on the department’s Facebook page the following message: “The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office values and continues to make concerted efforts to build those relationships we have built over the years with all members of our community. We have received several emails and calls on the attached photo.

“Even though it appears to be a badge on the side of the vehicle bearing the Confederate Flag, that badge is a six-point star vs. five-point star worn by our staff. We wanted to take the time to ensure everyone we took no part in and denounce this type of display at the Kandiyohi County Fair.”