KARE 11’s Jana Shortal Fights Back Against Online Bully

Twin Cities TV personality Jana Shortal was attacked by an online troll on Tuesday night and she used the incident as an opportunity to stand up for any and all victimized by bullies.

Shortal, the popular KARE 11 reporter and host, was responding to a woman who had regularly bullied her on Twitter.

It’s not clear what the bully, identified as a Bachman’s employee named Wanda, wrote because her tweets and account have since been deleted, but the bigger story is how Shortal responded to the attack.

Instead of firing back with vitriol, Shortal told the woman that she’s proud of who she is, inside and out. She later tweeted at her bully: “Ask yourself how you would feel as a mother of three girls if someone tweeted this to them on a public forum?”

“I did it for every kid out there who endures being the ‘other’, who suffers the long hallway of ridicule, who sits alone in her/his/their room at night and wonders if it will ever get better,” Shortal wrote in a message posted to Twitter.

“For any of you who that speaks to, I did that for you.”

Shortal pleaded with her followers to treat Wanda with “love and forgiveness” because she might be someone who’s been “harassed, picked on, humiliated.”

“And so please, let’s hold her with love and forgiveness today,” she wrote.

Bachman’s, the Minneapolis garden center, got involved in the Twitter mentions, saying Wanda’s comments don’t reflect those of the company and that they have “taken appropriate action.”

To that, Shortal asked Bachman’s not to punish Wanda, saying she doesn’t want a person with kids to lose her paycheck for bullying her.

Shortal said Bachman’s has responded by making a donation to It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ kids.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Photo: kare11.com

